WoW Hotfix Patch Notes Revealed: Changes For Dungeons, Raids, Classes, And More

The latest hotfix for World of Warcraft has arrived, bringing with it changes to classes, covenants, raids, dungeons, creatures, NPCs, and more. This is not a full-on patch, but instead a hotfix, so your client should update quickly to apply these changes.

Starting with the class changes, the Death Knight's Chains of Ice has been changed so it's removed from the target when it's used in conjunction with spells like Blessing of Freedom. The Demon Hunter, meanwhile, sees a fix for one of its abilities, while the Monk's runecarving power for its critical strike increase is now properly applied.

For Paladins, this hotfix makes a change so the Blessing of Sacrifice properly displays on raid frames.

For dungeons and raids, the hotfix clears out an issue with Battle of Dazar'alor that previously stopped players from queuing into Victory or Death on the raid finder difficulty. For the Sun King's Salvation, the target for Ember Blast should now display in the combat log, while the Mists of Tirna Scithe dungeon gets a fix for an issue that could cause players to get stuck.

This is just a sampling of the patch notes--you can see all of the updates below, as shared by Blizzard on its website.

In other news, Blizzard has made an important change to Game Time offerings, eliminating everything except 60-day memberships, but subscriptions are unchanged.

March 25 Hotfix Notes

Classes

Death Knight Chains of Ice will once again be removed from the target when spells like Blessing of Freedom are used.

Demon Hunter Fixed an issue where Spirit of the Darkness Flame (Runecarving Power) would not heal when Fiery Brand is cast. Fixed an issue where the damage from The Hunt’s (Night Fae Ability) damage-over-time effect was not increased by Momentum (Talent).

Monk Windwalker Keefer's Skyreach's (Runecarving Power) critical strike increase is now properly applied by, and affects your Storm, Earth, and Fire spirits. Hit Combo (Talent) properly increases the damage of Chi Explosion (Jade Ignition Runecarving Power). Storm, Earth, and Fire spirits now also cast Chi Explosion (Jade Ignition Runecarving Power). Fixed an issue that could prevent Chi Explosion (Jade Ignition Runecarving Power) from striking large monsters.

Paladin Holy Blessing of Sacrifice is now properly displayed on Raid Frames when talented into Ultimate Sacrifice (PvP Talent).



Covenants

Venthyr Fixed an issue where some players could complete the quest "Home Improvement" earlier than was intended, which could cause issues with other quests in the campaign chapter "Sinfall."



Creatures and NPCs

Forgehand Phillo in Elysian Hold, Goreguts in the Seat of the Primus, Craftsmaster Lamda in the Heart of the Forest, Guy Yearmo in Sinfall, and Aggressor Zo'dash in Oribos now all use the Item Upgrades title to more clearly reflect their functionality.

Dungeons and Raids

Battle of Dazar'alor Fixed an issue that would prevent players from being able to queue into Victory or Death on Raid Finder difficulty.

Castle Nathria Huntsman Altimor Huntman's Bond is now recorded in the combat log. Sun King's Salvation The target for Ember Blast is now recorded in the combat log. Sire Denathrius Fixed an issue where players who fell off the platform could Neutralize their allies on Mythic difficulty.

De Other Side Fixed an issue where the Atal'ai Hoodoo Hexxer's Lightning Discharge could inadvertently damage player pets and guardians.

Mists of Tirna Scithe Tred'ova Fixed an issue where Mind Link would occasionally get stuck on one player if the other Mind Linked player died.



Torghast, Tower of the Damned