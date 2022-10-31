WoW: Dragonflight Twitch Drops Include A Free Dragon Mount

Blizzard will soon be giving away free in-game goodies for World of Warcraft in the form of Twitch Drops, with a mount, pet, and in-game toy all up for grabs.

As detailed in a new blog post, the first phase of the promotion will start on November 15 with the arrival of the second phase of the Dragonflight pre-patch. Between November 15-17, players who have connected their Battle.net account to their Twitch account and watch four hours of WoW content on a channel that has drops enabled will be able to earn the Dragon Kite in-game pet.

To celebrate the release of the new Dragonflight expansion proper, another Twitch Drop will go live on the expansion's actual launch date, November 28. Players will then have until November 30 to watch four hours of WoW: Dragonflight content on Twitch to earn the Feldrake mount, a re-colored version of a drake mount that has been in WoW since the release of Wrath of the Lich King.

From December 13-28, players will be able to unlock the Perpetual Purple Firework toy by watching two hours of WoW: Dragonflight content. The third phase of the Twitch Drop promotion coincides with the launch of Dragonflight Season 1 and the arrival of the Vault of the Incarnates raid.

Blizzard will also be running a "Support a Streamer" promotion from November 28 through December 12, during which players who gift an eligible streamer two Twitch subscriptions will be awarded with the Ichabod Harvest Golem pet.

It's the first time Blizzard has ever offered Twitch Drops for watching WoW content on the live streaming platform, but not the first time Blizzard has dabbled with Twitch promotions. Numerous WoW cosmetic items have been offered through Twitch Prime, and Blizzard has recently offered Twitch Drops for watching Overwatch 2 content on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

The first phase of WoW: Dragonflight's pre-patch is currently in full swing, bringing major user interface changes and a revamp of the game's talent systems. Phase two of the pre-patch, which arrives November 15, will introduce the new Dracthyr race and Evoker class, alongside the Primal Storms pre-patch event.