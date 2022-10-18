WoW: Dragonflight Pre-Patch Will Come In Two Phases Starting Oct. 25

The pre-patch for World of Warcraft's new Dragonflight expansion is right around the corner, but players won't be able to play as the game's newest race or class right off the bat.

Dragonflight's pre-patch will come in two phases. Phase one arrives October 25 and will first and foremost add new class talent trees for each class. It will also bring major changes to the MMO's user interface and heads-up display, with both being far more customizable than before without the need for player-made mods. Additionally, the first phase of the pre-patch will bring new accessibility features, new race and class combos for players to choose from, and a rated version of the game's Solo Shuffle PvP mode as well.

The real meat of the pre-patch will come three weeks later, on November 15. That is when players will be able to play as the game's newest playable race, the Dracthyr, which at the same time is a new class, the Evoker. Players will be able to play through the Dracthyr starting zone of the Forbidden Reach so that they are ready for Dragonflight's launch on November 28.

A new (old) dungeon, Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, will also be added in mid-November, as will the game's Primal Storms pre-patch event, which will introduce new quests and world events in the lead up to the expansion's launch. Primal Storms will see players ward off attacks from one of Dragonflight's new enemy factions, the Primalists.

Once Dragonflight launches, players will have a little over two weeks to prepare for the expansion's first season, which will introduce a new raid, Vault of the Incarnates, and mark the start of new Mythic+ and PvP seasons. A 50% XP boost is currently live and will last until the arrival of the pre-patch, giving players an opportunity to level up their characters ahead of the expansion's launch.

For more on Dragonflight, including its new talent system, dragonriding mechanics, and the Dracthyr Evoker, be sure to read our hands-on impressions after spending an afternoon playing the Dragonflight alpha.