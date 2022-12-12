WoW: Dragonflight's New Trading Post Feature Will Let Players Earn Paid Cosmetics For Free

World of Warcraft players will soon have an additional way to earn mounts, toys, pets, and cosmetics thanks to the addition of a new Trading Post feature.

As detailed by Blizzard in a new blog, two Trading Posts (one in Stormwind for the Alliance and one in Orgrimmar for the Horde) will be added to the game in the near future that will feature a rotating collection of items for players to acquire using a new currency called Trader's Tender. This currency can be earned in two ways. The first is to simply log in once per month and claim 500 Trader's Tender for free from the Collector's Cache located near each Trading Post.

Introducing the Warcraft Trading Post.

Complete activities to earn transmogs, pets, and mounts - with new rewards every month.

Coming soon to the PTR.

📜 https://t.co/XwtuyKkZXb pic.twitter.com/YeexzROrJL — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) December 12, 2022

The other way to acquire Trader's Tender is by completing activities via the new Traveler's Log system. The Traveler's Log contains a list of monthly challenges players can complete across various aspects of the game, such as PvP, content related to the game's latest expansion, dungeons and raids, holiday events, professions, and more. Players will only be able to earn a maximum of 500 Trader's Tender per month from the Traveler's Log, meaning there's no reason to try and complete every possible challenge.

Blizzard notes that though the items available in the Trading Post will rotate on a monthly basis, items that rotate out won't be gone for good and will return in future months. The Trading Post will also include items normally only available from the in-game cash shop or from special promotions that are no longer available, giving players an alternate way to earn those items.

There's no date on when players can expect to see Trading Posts arrive in game, but Blizzard notes that the new feature will soon be available for testing on WoW's public test realm.

WoW's latest expansion, Dragonflight, recently released, and introduced major changes to systems like professions and talents. In GameSpot's WoW: Dragonflight review in progress, we came away impressed at "how a handful of new ideas, along with major facelifts to some old ones, breathe new life into Blizzard's flagship title." Dragonflight's first season of content, which includes the new Vault of the Incarnates raid, arrives this week. Players who tune into Twitch to watch some of WoW's top guilds compete to complete the new raid first can earn an in-game mount and toy via Twitch drops.