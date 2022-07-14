WoW: Dragonflight's New Dracthyr Race Could Support More Classes In The Future, Blizzard Says

World of Warcraft's upcoming Dragonflight expansion will introduce a new race and class when it arrives later this year, but in a first for the longrunning MMORPG, the new race and class are exclusive to one another. That, however, might not always be the case.

While the Dracthyr will only be able to be the new Evoker class and vice versa for Dragonflight, in a recent interview with GameSpot, WoW associate game director Morgan Day did make a point to mention that fact could change over time.

In a conversation about the Dracthyr's unique dragon-themed racial abilities–which include the ability to soar into the sky, push enemies away with gusts of wind from their wings, and tail-whip enemies into the air--Day said while Blizzard is focused on the Dracthyr's abilities working well with the Evoker, they needed to also work in tandem with other classes should Blizzard ever decide the Dracthyr can become additional classes in the future.

"Future Us might decide, 'What if the Dracthyr could be other classes as well?'" Day said. "Right now it doesn't make a lot of sense for them to have the opportunity to roll another class because they are kind of just waking up and discovering who they are and what their innate abilities are. As they interact with the world and learn more about Azeroth and the different races and cultures of Azeroth, maybe they'll pick up on some of those other skills. But that's a Future Us thing."

Ever since the reveal of the Dracthyr and Evoker, a number of fans have dared to hope the new race could eventually evolve to include melee-focused classes like warriors or rogues. While Evoker's are magic-users who call upon the various powers of the WoW universe's powerful dragonflights, the idea of playing as an axe-wielding Dracthyr warrior on the frontlines or even another magic-using class is a powerful fantasy for many players.

There is some precedent for it too. In recent years, Blizzard has eased up on many of the game's long established class and race restrictions. Dragonflight, for instance, will allow the game's cow-like Tauren race to become rogues for the first time. With that in mind, it would only make sense for new classes to become available for the Dracthyr eventually, although it could potentially take awhile for that dream to become a reality.

WoW: Dragonflight is scheduled to release before the end of 2022, with public alpha testing for the new expansion starting today.