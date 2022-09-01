WoW: Dragonflight Beta Is On The Horizon, Here's How To Get Access

The beta for the next World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight, looks to be coming soon, as the current alpha build for the game on the Battle.net launcher has been updated to say "Dragonflight beta" instead.

Blizzard has not yet made an official announcement on when the beta will go live, but the company did make clear the game's alpha testing period would be shorter than in previous expansions. Instead of dropping the entire expansion into alpha testing all at once, Blizzard has instead updated the alpha with new content on a near weekly basis. Blizzard previously said once the majority of the expansion's content had been added into the alpha, it would usher in the beta, and that seems to be exactly what's happening.

Once the beta is live, more players will be able to test out the new expansion, including features like the new Invoker class and dragonriding. Anyone can opt in for the beta, though not everyone who signs up will get access (at least at first). To sign up, you simply need to go to the official Dragonflight website and scroll down to the very bottom of the page. Click the beta opt-in button, sign in to your Battle.net account, and then you are good to go.

Blizzard will let you know if you get beta access, and you'll be able to download the beta via a drop-down menu in the Battle.net launcher. To find the drop down menu, select any version of WoW (Shadowlands or Wrath of the Lich King Classic) and in the bottom left corner, under the "Game Version and Account" section, click the first drop-down arrow. You'll see a list of game versions available to you, one of which will include "in development" builds you have access to. Once the beta appears on that list, simply click "install" and enjoy.

Dragonflight is still slated to release before the end of 2022, with a potentially leaked Activision Blizzard document pointing towards a late November release. Blizzard has yet to officially announce a release date. For more on WoW's next expansion, check out our hands-on impressions with the Dragonflight alpha.