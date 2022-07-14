WoW: Dragonflight Alpha Launches Today, Lets Select Players Try Out Reworked Classes and A New Zone

Ride Dragons, play as Dracthyr, and explore the new Zone, the Azure Span.

By on

Blizzard announced that phase one of the Dragonflight alpha test begins today, July 14, 2022. The World of Warcraft expansion’s alpha will let players explore the new Azure Span zone, plays as the Dracthyr Evoker, ride dragons, and test out new interface updates.

The Azure Span is a tundra area, populated by the humanoid walrus people Tuskarr, blue dragons, gnolls, and Furbolg. It’s one of the expansion’s Dragon Isles, and is inspired by the Redwoods of California, along with previous WoW zone Grizzly Hills. It’s one of the largest zones in WoW to date and offers the most dramatic elevation changes.

The alpha will also let players try both large and nitty gritty gameplay changes. Blizzard has stated that the only Dracthyr class available for now is the Evoker, but it may support more classes in the future. In other class news, the Alpha will also enable players to test out changes to the Death Knight, Druid, Hunter, Priest, and Rogue classes, including the revamped talent trees. Players will also be able to discover changes to the Alchemy and Blacksmithing professions, such as new crafting stations and professional equipment.

If you've been approved for alpha access, your Battle.net account will have already been flagged. After that, it's simply a matter of choosing Dragonflight Alpha from the World of Warcraft game version menu, letting it install, and clicking play.

If you are interested in what the alpha plays like, you can check out the GameSpot WoW: Dragonflight preview by Cameron Koch. He says the expansion “has me excited to play WoW again and that's a feeling I haven't had in a long, long time.”

