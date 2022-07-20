WoW: Dragonflight Alpha Adds A New Version Of A Classic-Era Dungeon

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's roster of dungeons will include an updated version of a classic dungeon from back in its pre-expansion days.

Dragonflight alpha testing has entered its second phase, giving players the chance to level through the Dracthyr starting zone and check out some of the new dungeons coming as part of the game's latest expansion. One of those "new" dungeons is Uldaman, or at least a new portion of it.

Located in the Badlands of the Eastern Kingdoms, Uldaman is likely familiar to Alliance players who leveled through WoW Classic or played the original version of the game back in 2004. This new level 60 wing of the Titan Keeper facility will be part of the Dragonflight pre-patch. While it will feature some familiar faces present in the original version, like The Lost Dwarves (which are inspired by one of Blizzard's earliest titles, The Lost Vikings), it will also include some new ones. Potential spoilers ahead!

The final boss of the new Uldaman wing is a dragon by the name of Crono-Lord Deios, a member of the timeline-hopping Infinite Dragonflight. Fans have speculated on who or what the "big-bad" of the Dragonflight expansion will be, with many theorizing the leader of the Infinite Dragonflight, Murozond, could be the primary villain. It's still too early to tell for sure, but the fact that Crono-Lord Deios is the final boss of the pre-patch dungeon could certainly mean the Infinite Dragonflight has a large role to play in the game's upcoming story, which has largely been kept under wraps by Blizzard.

It's currently unclear if the new wing of Uldaman will only be available for the Dragonflight pre-patch, which usually lasts a couple of weeks, or if it will be a permanent part of WoW's dungeon roster. Blizzard has confirmed that the first Mythic+ season dungeon lineup for Dragonflight will include four dungeons from the new expansion and four from older ones, but it remains to be seen if Uldaman will be included in that lineup.

Blizzard is taking a new approach for WoW alpha testing with Dragonflight, with more focused tests on smaller chunks of content at a faster pace than usual. Dragonflight is currently scheduled to release before the end of the year. An XP boost event will be happening for the next two weeks to help returning players level up new characters ahead of Shadowlands season 4 and Dragonflight.

You can read our hands-on impressions for Dragonflight's new Evoker class and its new Azure Span zone here.