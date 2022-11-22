WoW: Dragonflight Ad Sees Pedro Pascal, David Harbour Show Off Their Personal Dragons

World of Warcraft's new Dragonflight expansion is right around the corner, and a new series of live-action ads--featuring big-name stars--shows what the real world would be like if you had your own personal dragon at your side. Non-celebrities can get in on the fun too, with a new augmented reality experience letting you choose a dragon of your own.

The ad features celebrities like Pedro Pascal, who is best-known for his role as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, the titular Mandalorian from The Mandalorian, and his upcoming role as Joel in The Last of Us HBO television series. It also features David Harbour of Stranger Things fame, as well as Lana Condor, who played Jubilee in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse and is the star of the To All The Boys I've Loved films.

Pascal shows off the dragon he uses as a substitute for a private jet, nicknamed "PJ", while Harbour gives fans a glimpse at how he and his dragon accomplish some of their Hollywood stunts together. Condor takes her dragon out for a nice game of fetch, proving that at their core, dragons are just big loveable dogs with scales and wings.

Harbour recently talked about once being addicted to WoW on the Stranger Things Official After Show, where he told the story of playing Blizzard's MMO so much in 2005 that "it ruined his life."

"I mean, I was like out of my mind," Harbour said. "I was wildly addicted to this video game. I was a Night Elf warrior called Norad, and he was the second tank of my whole guild."

For those interested in posing for a selfie with a dragon of their own, a new WoW website will let you scan a QR code and select one of four dragon-riding drakes for a unique AR experience.

WoW: Dragonflight is scheduled to release on November 28, bringing with it a new region of Azeroth, the Dragon Isles, for players to explore from atop their new dragon-riding mounts. Many of the expansion's core features, like talent tree revamps, a more modern and customizable user interface, and the new Dracthyr Evoker class (that is also a new race) are available now as part of the expansion's pre-patch.