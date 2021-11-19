WoW Classic Season Of Mastery Speedrunner Loses 50 Hours Of Progress, Deletes Character

Players are racing to hit level 60 in World of Warcraft Classic's Season of Mastery, and one of the game's top speedrunners fell short while playing a "hardcore" character. After having played for dozens of hours, it just took one mistake for Jokerd's character to be slain in battle, leading to Jokerd deleting his character live on Twitch.

"I'm dead," were Jokerd's last words, followed by "Oh, f***."

He had played for over 50 hours since Season of Mastery went live on November 16. Jokerd is a well-known name in the WoW community, being the first player in the world to reach level 60 on his gnome mage following the release of WoW Classic in 2019. This time around, he was fighting to achieve world first hardcore level 60 in Season of Mastery, and at the time of his death was in second place.

More than a few players of WoW Classic's new season are playing hardcore characters, where death means players voluntarily vowing to delete their character, or at least never play them again. While Season of Mastery does have new hardcore functionally denoting whether or not a player has been slain, it doesn't automatically delete characters or make them unplayable for those participating.

Many in the game's streaming community are participating in a community event called "Road to Ragnaros," where hardcore players are seeking to defeat the game's first raid without dying.

World 1st level 50 Hardcore death 🙃 — Jokerd (@Jokereed) November 19, 2021

"I didn't expect to make it this far," Jokerd said on stream. "I'm gonna be honest, I thought I would die at like level 20 bro. I didn't practice that much, I decided to do this like a week before it came out."

But despite all the lost time and the sting of defeat, Jokerd says he had fun participating. "I liked it a lot though, it was fun," Jokerd went on to say. "Too bad."