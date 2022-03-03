WoW Classic Files Indicate Wrath Of The Lich King Classic Could Be In The Works

World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic and WoW Classic Season of Mastery are both in full swing, but if new files referencing the game's Wrath of the Lich King expansion are any indication, it might not be too long before Blizzard adds yet another way for players to relive the game's glory days.

As spotted by MMO-Champion, a recently issued Burning Crusade Classic build pushed to the game's patch server hints that Wrath of the Lich King Classic could be on the way. A new file folder has been discovered in the game client titled "Interface-Wrath" that includes changes specific to the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, such as support for the new Deathknight class on the character creation screen and blue interface buttons on the login screen.

That means players might get to storm Icecrown Citadel and confront Arthas sooner rather than later, but Burning Crusade Classic will likely need to reach the end of its content cycle before that happens. The game's Black Temple and Mount Hyjal raids were released in January, meaning remaining updates like The Gods of Zul'Aman and Fury of the Sunwell will be coming later this year.

After that, Blizzard having players continue on to a "classic" version of Wrath of the Lich King only makes sense. Wrath of the Lich King is one of game's most beloved expansions, and it was during the expansion in 2010, prior to the release of the Cataclysm expansion, that subscription numbers for Blizzard's MMORPG peaked at over 12 million.

Both WoW Classic and Burning Crusade Classic are currently included in the game's subscription cost, which also grants access to the current Shadowlands expansion. Adding yet another expansion to that list, and arguably the game's most popular one at that, seems like a solid way for Blizzard to bring in even more lapsed WoW players while also giving players who have played through both WoW Classic and Burning Crusade Classic more content.

Unfortunately, official plans on what's next for Blizzard's MMO are currently scarce. With no BlizzCon event this year, details on future versions of WoW Classic or even what the game's new expansion will be have yet to be announced.