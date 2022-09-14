WoW: Cataclysm Classic Survey From Blizzard Is Asking Fans What They Want Changed

World of Warcraft Classic, which started with the "vanilla" version of Blizzard's MMO in 2019 and has progressed to the upcoming Wrath of the Lich King expansion, could continue on to the Cataclysm version of the game in the future, with a new Blizzard survey explicitly asking players for their thoughts and opinions on what they like and dislike about the game's 2010 expansion.

As reported by Wowhead, in addition to various questions about general gaming habits and preferred platforms, the survey dives deep into what players would specifically want to see from a Cataclysm Classic. The survey outlines all of the expansion's core features, asks players how interested they are in each one, and posits the possible removal of the controversial Looking For Raid feature that debuted as part of Cataclysm.

Other questions asked by the survey include whether players would want significant changes to Cataclysm or to keep it largely as it was in 2010, what reasons may prevent players from wanting to play Cataclysm Classic, and what expectations players might have in regards to what the next WoW Classic expansion will be after Wrath of the Lich King. There are apparently a few variations to the survey, with one question asking players to choose their favorite color and which then results in questions about a no changes version of Cataclysm Classic or one with significant changes.

In various Wrath of the Lich King Classic interviews, Blizzard has publicly discussed the idea of Cataclysm Classic. As noted by Wowhead, an interview earlier this year between prominent WoW streamer Asmongold and WoW game director Ion Hazzikostas also touched on the subject, with Hazzikostas saying he wanted to hear from players on what should come next and better understand why for many Classic players, Cataclysm is the "beginning of the end" in terms of WoW's popularity.

Cataclysm marked a dramatic shift in Blizzard's MMO, with a major revamp of Azeroth, the introduction of matchmaking for raids with the Looking For Raid system, an automated Dungeon Finder available from the start of the expansion, a more streamlined questing experience, major class changes, and more. As Hazzikostas says in the interview and the new survey makes clear, there is "lots of stuff on the table" in terms of where Classic goes from here, and Blizzard looks to be trying to figure out where to take things next.

Before that, however, will come Wrath of the Lich King Classic, which is set to arrive on September 26. The game's pre-patch, which introduced Death Knights, achievements, class changes, and the Inscription profession, has seen a massive influx of players, with many of the game's most populated servers having login queues of five hours or more during peak playtimes.

Blizzard has said there is no technology-based solution for the game's current server woes, and that queue times will likely only get worse as the expansion's release date draws closer. Blizzard is encouraging players on full or highly populated servers to take advantage of free servers transfers for a better experience.