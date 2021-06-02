Prime Day 2021 King of Fighters XV Delayed Nintendo Direct Fortnite UFO Abductions Mass Effect 3 Easter Egg Ebay Trading Card Update

WoW: Burning Crusade Classic Players Are Already Reaching Level 70

It took players in one of the world's top World of Warcraft Classic raiding guilds around 13 hours to reach the game's new cap of level 70.

The Dark Portal to Outland may have just opened, but many players in one of the world's top World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic raiding guilds have already reached level 70.

According to Wowhead, a five-man group consisting of members of the guild Progress have claimed the title of world-first level 70s in Burning Crusade Classic, with player Hacez hitting the milestone first. Other members of Hacez's group hit 70 shortly after. The total time to hit the game's newly released level cap was about 13 hours.

The group achieved the feat by stockpiling completed quests at level 60 and turning them in as soon as Burning Crusade Classic launched for some quick experience. From there, the group spammed dungeons for hours on end until hitting level 70. Progress is said to already have more than enough level 70s to begin running the game's new 10-man and 25-man raids, putting it well on its way to achieving world first clears of Karazhan, Gruul's Lair, and Magtheridon's Lair.

World-first feats are apparently nothing new for the guild, which achieved several world-first titles in WoW Classic, including clearing the game's final and most-challenging raid, Naxxramas, in record time.

Burning Crusade Classic brings big changes to Blizzard's classic MMORPG, including a whole new world to explore, the addition of flying mounts, and the introduction of the ever-popular Arena PvP mode. Some of the developers behind the game recently reflected on the landmark expansion's lasting impact, saying the team's decision to take a "really big, bold" step with the introduction of a whole new world for players to explore set the pace for all of World of Warcraft's expansions going forward.

