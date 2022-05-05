WoW: Burning Crusade Classic's Fury Of The Sunwell Update Arrives May 10

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic's final content patch, the Fury of the Sunwell update, will arrive May 10, with the expansion's final raid unlocking on May 12.

Come Tuesday, Burning Crusade Classic players will be able to travel to the Isle of Quel'Danas and battle the forces of Kael'thas and the Burning Legion that have taken control of the Blood Elves cherished Sunwell. As detailed by Blizzard, this new zone introduces a new faction to earn repudiation with, the Shattered Sun Offensive, as well as new daily quests.

The expansion's ultimate raid, Sunwell Plateau, will be accessible a few days later. Widely regarded as one of the most challenging raids in the early days of WoW, Sunwell Plateau will see players confront the fallen Blood Elf prince Kael'thas once more, who seeks to summon one of the Burning Legion's most powerful commanders, Kil'jaeden. Unlike many other Burning Crusade raids, there is no lengthy attunement process to enter Sunwell Plateau, and in a major difference from the game's original release, all six of the raid's bosses will be available on launch day.

Fury of the Sunwell's release will also usher in a new PvP Arena season. Dedicated players who climb the ranks will be able to earn the unique Brutal Gladiator title as well as the Brutal Nether Drake mount. Some new pieces of PvP gear will require a certain Arena rating to purchase, while gear from previous Arena seasons will no longer have rating requirements and can be purchased normally.

Once Kil'jaeden is defeated, that will be all she wrote for Burning Crusade Classic in terms of content updates. Blizzard recently announced that come later this year, all Burning Crusade Classic servers will automatically convert into Wrath of the Lich King Classic servers, which will introduce the continent of Northrend and raise the game's level cap to 80. The fact that the servers will automatically convert into the next expansion is a bit different from how Burning Crusade Classic rolled out in 2021. At that time, Blizzard gave players a per-character option to progress to the new expansion or keep their character in WoW Classic.

Despite operating on the final patch of the original Wrath of the Lich King expansion, Wrath of the Lich King Classic will not include late-addition features like the automated Dungeon Finder or Quest Tracker. Wrath of the Lich King Classic does not yet have a specific release date aside from sometime in 2022. The upcoming new expansion for the modern version of WoW, Dragonflight, is also in development, with no announced release window.