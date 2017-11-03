WoW: Battle For Azeroth Expansion Revealed, Increases Level Cap And Adds New Continents

During BlizzCon's opening ceremony, the developers behind the MMO World Of Warcraft closed out their presentation with the reveal of the brand-new expansion: Battle For Azeroth. Revealing details and a new trailer showing a world in conflict, this new expansion looks to be the most chaotic and intense update the game has seen yet.

In Battle For Azeroth, players will be able to explore new areas of Azeroth, showing several uncharted areas of the world that players haven't seen before. With the new continents of Kul Tiras and Zandalar, along with several islands that explorers can travel to at their leisure, the expansion features a new level cap of 120, along with series of new dungeons and raids to take part in.

The developers claimed that this was the most ambitious update to the game in some time, which will feature a number of new changes that players can anticipate. Moreover, we also saw the reveals of World of Warcraft Classic, allowing players to replay the original World of Warcraft during its early years.

There's much more to come from BlizzCon beyond the opening ceremony. In addition to the reveals from HotS, Overwatch's new hero Moira, and StarCraft II going free-to-play, giving players access to the game without paying a dime. We'll report back as more news is shared.