WoW 7.3 Update Out Now, Patch Notes Released

World of Warcraft's next major update has arrived. Update 7.3 is called Shadows of Argus, and among many other things, it adds a new vessel called Vindicaar that you can use to travel around Argus, which is the homeworld of the Burning Legion.

"As you explore Argus, you'll visit new locations across the planet, experiencing the epic conclusion to the Legion storyline, and unlocking new world quests and other content along the way," Blizzard said in the official patch notes.

Overall, Blizzard describes Shadows of Argus as a "very story-driven update." Much of the new content being centered around the new Argus location.

There are new world quests to take on in Argus, while a new dungeon called Seat of the Triumvirate has also been added. In addition to that, players can expect new and updated animations, along with new effects and audio.

Update 7.3 also adds a new pet-battle achievement that has the wonderful title "Raiding With Leashes V: Cuteaclysm," while there are also plenty of class-specific changes included with this update covering the Death Knight, Druid, Hunter, Monk, Paladin, Shaman, Warlock, and Warrior.

You can see the full patch notes for WoW's 7.3 update here on the game's website.