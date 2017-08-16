World's Highest-Paid Actresses For 2017 Revealed

Business and money magazine Forbes has published its annual list of the world's highest-paid actresses, and Jennifer Lawrence--after two years on top--is no longer No. 1. Emma Stone, who won an Oscar for La La Land, was the highest-paid actress of 2017 according to the report. She reportedly banked $26 million before taxes during the year.

According to Forbes, the "bulk" of Stone's rich payday in 2017 came from the box office success of La La Land, which made more than $445 million at the global box office.

Jennifer Aniston ranked second on the 2017 list, with pre-tax earnings of $25.5 million. According to Forbes, the majority of Aniston's money came from her endorsement deals with companies like Emirates Airlines, Smartwater, and Aveeno.

Lawrence, who was the highest-paid actress for the two years prior, came in at No. 3 this year, banking $24 million. She made her money from the upcoming Darren Aronofsky movie Mother! and the film Red Sparrow, according to Forbes. She also has an endorsement deal with Dior.

Rounding out the top five this year were Melissa McCarthy ($18 million) and Mila Kunis ($15.5 million).

Forbes said its list covers the June 1, 2016 through June 1, 2017 period, and doesn't include taxes and manager and lawyer fees. The numbers are "estimates ... based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo, and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders."

Go to Forbes to learn more. Next week, the magazine will publish its list of the highest-paid actors.