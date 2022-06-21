World's First PS5 Slim Console Is Real Thanks To A YouTuber

The PlayStation 5 is the biggest console that Sony has made to date, but one intrepid fan has managed to considerably shrink the device down to a much slimmer size. DIY YouTuber Matt Perks took on the challenge to downsize the PS5, eventually creating a console that is just under an inch in height and utilizes some ingenious design to reach this sleeker form factor.

In a process that took months, Perkins took a regular PS5 and stripped it apart, placing the motherboard and other core components into a copper shell. It was the PS5 heatsink that took up a substantial amount of space within the original console, which Perkins jettisoned entirely and replaced with an external water-cooling solution. The catch here is that the water-cooling system itself is quite large and is externally housed within a separate copper shell mounted to the wall, but it got the job done.

Perkins also used the copper sheeting to better regulate the heat from the PS5's internal hardware, and in his testing afterward, he discovered that his setup actually did a far better job at keeping the SSD, RAM, and other components from overheating. There were a few setbacks along the way, but once Perkins had emerged triumphant--thanks in part to a PS5 from his sponsor being gutted to get the project back on track--he'd managed to create a slimmer and more elegant PS5 slim console.

You can see the entire fascinating process from start to finish in the video above, and for more custom projects from Perkins, you can take a look at how he created a high-end PS5 out of brass.

If you're in the market for a more regular PS5 console, you can check out our PS5 restock feature to see when shops near you have fresh supplies of the device. In other PlayStation news, it's rumored that Sony will release a PS5 "Pro" controller with removable analog sticks and rear paddle triggers, similar to the Xbox Elite controller.