World Of Warcraft XP Boost Event Will Help Players Get Ready For Dragonflight

Leveling up characters in World of Warcraft will be a bit faster for the next two weeks, as Blizzard has announced the Winds of Wisdom XP boost event is returning ahead of Shadowlands season 4 and the game's upcoming Dragonflight expansion.

Starting today and lasting until the arrival of Shadowlands season 4 on August 2, players can enjoy a 50% character XP buff, which increases all the amount of experience gained from killing monsters and completing quests. Various other XP boosts--like from heirloom gear--will stack with this buff, making it the perfect time to level new characters.

Get your characters leveled-up quickly for Shadowlands Season 4 as the Winds of Wisdom blow into Azeroth with a 50% XP boost.

Blizzard seems to have tailored the event towards players looking to jump into Shadowlands season 4, which will be much shorter than past seasons and something of an experiment. Shadowlands season 4 is set to introduce old dungeons from previous expansions into the season's Mythic+ dungeon lineup for the first time and will also see updates to early Shadowlands raids to make them relevant once more.

It's also the perfect opportunity for returning players to level new characters and get ready for the new Dragonflight expansion, which is scheduled to release before the end of the year. Dragonflight will introduce a new region, the Dragon Isles, as well as a new class, the Evoker, which is exclusive to the new Dracthyr race. For more on Dragonflight, be sure to check out our hands-on preview.

The Winds of Wisdom event will not be coming to WoW Classic servers, but in a tweet, Blizzard said Classic players have not been forgotten and should "stay tuned." It's worth noting Blizzard has previously detailed an XP boost event that will be coming to Burning Crusade Classic ahead of the release of Wrath of the Lich King Classic later this year, though no specific date for the event has been announced just yet.