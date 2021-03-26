World Of Warcraft Players Can Now Claim A Free In-Game Pet Named Bananas
Bananas the monkey is now available for free to WoW players as part of Blizzard's pandemic charity drive.
Thanks to the charitable donations of World of Warcraft players, everyone is getting an adorable new in-game pet for the MMO. WoW's Doctors Without Borders campaign, which is raising money for efforts related to the pandemic, has now reached $500,000, which means Bananas the monkey is now available for everyone, even if you didn't donate.
You can download Bananas for free right now from the Blizzard Shop. Should funding reach $1 million before the campaign ends on April 26, every WoW player will receive a second pet, Daisy the sloth, who is also adorable. You can see both pets in the image below; use the slider to quickly see each of them.
Blizzard also released the descriptions for Bananas and Daisy, and they are delightful. You can read those descriptions below, while the full details on how to donate can be found at the bottom of the page. Blizzard wrote the descriptions for these segments, as published in a blog post.
Bananas: Born on an island off the coast of Stranglethorn Vale, little Bananas is a son of King Mukla, a fierce leader of Skymane Gorillas. Luckily, Bananas fell far from the tree and his gentle disposition makes him an ideal travel companion who will brighten your days on Azeroth and beyond.
HOW TO DONATE
- Navigate to the MSF DonorDrive site and select the "Donate To This Event" button at the top of the page.
- Fill in your Donation Amount and select your currency type from the drop down next to it.
- For USD only—Choose PayPal, Amazon Pay, or credit card as payment method.
- For all other currencies click "Next" and enter credit card billing and payment information.
- Click "Pay" to process your donation.
