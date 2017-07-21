World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Legacy Server Goes Live Today

After years of development, World of Warcraft's fan-made legacy server Felmyst is going live. The server rolls the game back to launch of The Burning Crusade. The first expansion to the game was released in 2007, and following Felmyst's open-beta (which closed July 18) the unofficial server will go live starting at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST.

Felmyst aims to keep the game as authentic to The Burning Crusade experience as possible. Unlike other unofficial servers, there are no bonuses to the amount of gold or loot you get and levelling happens at the same rate as it did in 2007 (up to level 70). There are two realms, one for Alliance and one for Horde, and both are PvP. You can see the legacy server's release trailer below.

In a detailed video, developer Gummy how complicated it was to create the legacy server because of The Burning Crusade's level of detail. World of Warcraft was also, at that time, a much-more difficult game to play. Gummy said players can look forward to the challenge of replaying the game with its 2007 build.

You can learn more about the server and get details on how you can join here. Last year, Blizzard shut down a popular legacy server called Nostralrius that rolled the game back to its vanilla version. Following that, Blizzard met with the developers of Nostralrius. The server's project manager said, at the meeting, the Blizzard team appeared to be in favor of having legacy servers in the game.