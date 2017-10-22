World Of Tanks Finally Adding A Local Server For Australia And New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand are finally getting their own local servers for the massively popular free-to-play tank-battling game World of Tanks. Developer Wargaming has announced that the local PC server for both countries will open on November 1.

This is good news for players in these regions, as they can expect a better experience overall when it comes to network connectivity and matchmaking times. Wargaming Australia/New Zealand manager Travis Plane said the local server is the "number one request" that it had from its community in those countries.

The local World of Tanks server won't be available 24/7. Instead, it will be available from 6 PM through 12 AM AEDT, so a period of six hours. Wargaming added that it hopes to extend the hours in the future, leading up to a "full-time local server" in 2018.

"It's a long time coming but we hope that our players and the community can see that we're truly committed to investing in Australia and New Zealand," Plane said.

World of Tanks has more than 130 million players worldwide on PC, so it's easily one of the biggest games on the planet when it comes to player figures. Adding the local server is a nice treat for players on that side of the world. "Some of our most passionate tankers are based in Australia and New Zealand and it's exciting to be finally giving our community what they've been asking for," Wargaming Asia-Pacific GM Jungwon Hahn said in a statetment.

Wargaming celebrated the announcement in Auckland with a party on October 20, while there is another celebration scheduled for October 26 in Melbourne. Then on November 1, Wargaming is throwing a party in Sydney. Wargaming also released a silly promotional video to hype this announcement, poking fun at itself for the lack of local servers. Check it out in the embed above.

Also bear in mind that the local World of Tanks server for Australia and New Zealand is only available for the PC version of the game. World of Tanks is also available on consoles like Xbox One and PlayStation 4.