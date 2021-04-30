World of Tanks Comes To Steam 10 Years After Its Original Release

World of Tanks has been around for a long time--ten years, in fact. The free-to-play tank combat game was developer Wargaming's first online title and originally launched on the PC way back in April 2011. This week, it's finally coming to Steam.

In a press release, the developer announced that World of Tanks is now playable through Steam in addition to Wargaming's own launcher. Fortunately, players on either Steam or the original PC version will be able to play with each other.

There is one catch to this launch, however. If you're already a World of Tanks player, you won't be able to transfer your account over to the Steam version. You'll either have to continue playing the original PC release or create a new account.

This isn't the first time that the World of Tanks franchise has been on Steam, though. Back in 2016, the developer launched a Steam version of World of Tanks Blitz, a 7 vs. 7 game that was originally on mobile devices (the full PC version features 15 vs. 15 fights).