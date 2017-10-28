World Of Tanks 2 Is Not Happening

World of Tanks continues to be one of the biggest games on the planet in terms of players. According to Wargaming's latest count, the game had 130 million players on PC alone. Given the immense success of the game over the past seven years, you might have expected Wargaming to make a sequel. That hasn't happened, and it sounds like it's not going to.

Speaking today at PAX Aus on the GameSpot Theatre stage, Wargaming regional publishing director Alex de Giorgio was asked directly if World of Tanks 2 was in the cards. "World of Tanks 2? No," de Giorgio said.

He added that Wargaming sees World of Tanks as a games-as-a-service title, one that the studio continually updates and expands upon. That being the case, there won't be a sequel coming out anytime soon, if it ever happens at all.

"It's this constant evolution; that's been the hallmark of the game," de Giorgio explained, adding that a sequel to World of Tanks "doesn't really make sense to us."

Wargaming's stance matches pretty closely with what Psyonix has said about Rocket League and what Brendan Greene said of his uber-popular game PUBG. In each case, the developers said they will continue to update and evolve their games with regular content instead of putting out a sequel right away.

The games-as-a-service model is an approach that that many developers use. Continuing to support a title gives players a reason to stay in the game and spend money. For a game like World of Tanks, which is free-to-play, in-game microtransactions are critical. Some developers argue that the free-to-play is democratic and good for games it forces developers to create compelling content. If they don't, people might walk away.

In other World of Tanks news, Wargaming is launching a local server for the game in Australia and New Zealand on November 1. For more on PAX Aus, check out all of GameSpot's coverage from the show here in our hub.