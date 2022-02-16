Wordle Too Easy? Quordle Is Here To Crush Your Winning Streak

Wordle's not too challenging a game if you've got an encyclopedic knowledge of five-letter words in your head, can follow the clues handed to you by the app, and nobody knows that you frequent Scrabble solution websites to help you solve the daily puzzle. If Wordle is proving to be not much of a challenge at all, then you might want to check out Quordle, which ups the ante by asking you to solve four Wordle puzzles at the same time.

Much like the original game, correct guesses will earn you yellow and green blocks to guide you, and this version of the game gives you nine chances in total to figure out all four words. It's obviously easier said than done, but if you want to try it out, head on over to the Quordle website.

It's a tough game

Don't say that we didn't warn you though, but at least we gave you hints on the best starting word according to the science and the worst starting word.

Wordle has been one of the biggest gaming hits of 2022 so far, thanks to its easygoing gameplay structure forming a daily ritual that can be discussed with friends. Wordle creator Josh Wardle has since sold the game to The New York Times, which has begun making a few changes such as removing several swear words as potential guess words.

If you're worried about losing your current winning streak as the game migrates over to new servers, there's a solution to keep your high score intact.