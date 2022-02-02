Wordle Meets Lord Of The Rings In The Tolkien-Inspired Lordle Of The Rings

If there are two things the world can't get enough of right now, they've gotta be Wordle and Lord of the Rings. In the past month, Wordle has all but taken over the internet, creating countless conversations, archives and spin-offs, and even some prominent trolls. Meanwhile, Lord of the Rings has remained in the headlines thanks to its upcoming Amazon series, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. So, what do you get when you mix these things together? A pretty fun Wordle copycat, if we do say so ourselves.

Created using Vue.js, an open source JavaScript framework made for constructing free-to-play Wordle-likes, Lordle of the Rings is a fan-made game that asks players to correctly deduce a five-letter word that somehow relates to JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings series. In addition to "regular words," such as sword or shire, Lordle of the Rings also allows players to guess proper nouns, opening the game up to a whole lot of creativity and fun for those well-versed in LOTR lore.

Wordle of the Rings is merely the latest Wordle spin-off to emerge following the game's success and subsequent purchase by The New York Times. While Josh Wardle, the creator of Wordle, has stated the game will remain free even after its move to NYT games, the NYT was quick to clarify Wardle's claim, noting the game will only "initially" remain free.

As such, some fans hoping to preserve the game the best they can have found a way to save Wordle directly to their PC. As the words are not randomly generated but rather pull from a predetermined list of around 12,500 words, this unfortunately doesn't mean free Wordle for life--even if it does add up to quite a few years of it. Luckily for us, however, plenty of inspired fans might just make that dream a reality if these spin-offs keep on coming.