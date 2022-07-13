Wordle-Like Song-Guessing Game Heardle Sold To Spotify, Will Remain Free

Spotify has acquired the Wordle-like video game Heardle. For anyone just catching up, Heardle is a trivia-style game that challenges players to recognize a song after only listening to the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to find the song in as few attempts as possible, and also similar to Wordle, there is one song per day.

Spotify x Heardle

Spotify is buying Heardle in part to help drive more users to the streaming service. "Playing Heardle might just help you to rediscover old tracks you may have thought you’d forgotten, discover amazing new artists, or finally put a title to that wordless melody you've had caught in your head forever," the company said.

The "look and feel" of Heardle will stay the same, Spotify said, and it will continue to be free for everyone. The game is currently available in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and it will expand to more people around the globe later on.

"Further down the road, we are also planning to integrate Heardle and other interactive experiences more fully into Spotify to allow music lovers to connect more deeply with artists and challenge friends--and have some fun in the process," Spotify said.

Spotify's acquisition of Heardle is the company's latest push into video games, following the company's launch of Spotify Island in Roblox.

Terms of Spotify's deal for Heardle were not disclosed. Before this, The New York Times acquired Wordle for a reported seven-figure fee.