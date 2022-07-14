Wordle Is Now A Physical Board Game, Preorders Are Live

Wordle, the popular word-guessing game owned by The New York Times, is becoming a physical board game. Hasbro is producing the game, called Worldle: The Party Game, and it's already up for preorder on Amazon.

Wordle: The Party Game plays out the same as the digital version, with players trying to guess the secret word. For the physical edition, it becomes more social, with players taking turns writing down their guesses (at least in the standard mode), with the aim of correctly guessing the word in the fewest tries.

Wordle The Party Game $20 Whereas Wordle's digital version requires players to wait a day for the next word, the board game obviously doesn't have this restriction. The board game comes with a dry-erase board and markers to spell out the words. See at Amazon

There are four main modes of play. Classic involves simply trying to guess the word; Fast Mode challenges players to race to solve it first; Time Mode is all about solving the puzzle quickly; and Team mode has players working together to solve it.

Wordle: The Party Game can be preordered now on Amazon and other retailers for $20; it launches on October 1.

Love Wordle? Gather friends and family together to enjoy the favorite word-guessing game in real life with Wordle: The Party Game! Available for pre-order now on #HasbroPulse! pic.twitter.com/ihgsZj9NpX — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) July 14, 2022

Hasbro's Adam Biehl told CNN that Hasbro approached The New York Times to adapt the game into a physical board game. It was one of Hasbro's fastest releases in its history, with the company taking less than 12 months to devise it.

Biehl said it was important for the board game to be "authentic to the Wordle experience as much as possible..."

The New York Times acquired Wordle for a reported seven-figure fee. The creator of the game, Josh Wardle, recently spoke about his decision to sell.