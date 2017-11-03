Wonder Woman Tops Spider-Man As Biggest Superhero Origin Movie Of All Time

There's no stopping Wonder Woman. Ahead of the release of Justice League, which will see Gal Gadot reprise her role as the superhero, Wonder Woman movie has crossed yet another milestone: It is officially the top-grossing superhero origin story of all time, earning more around the globe than 2002's Spider-Man.

According to Forbes, Wonder Woman broke that record Thursday, November 2, with a tally thus far of $821.74 million. That edges out Spider-Man, which grossed $821.7 million during its box office lifespan, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe or even Batman Begins existed. That not only puts Wonder Woman ahead of DC counterparts like Suicide Squad and Man of Steel but Marvel films including Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Guardians of the Galaxy, as well.

It's just another in a long line of accomplishments for the film, directed by Patty Jenkins. Domestically, it has become the highest grossing film in the DC movie universe, besting Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice by over $80 million. Luckily for Warner Bros., both Gadot and Jenkins are already signed up for a sequel that is currently scheduled for a December 13, 2019 release..

In the meantime, there's still plenty of Wonder Woman coming to the big screen. Justice League arrives in theaters on November 17 and according to Gadot herself in a preview, the character is the glue holding this team of superheroes together.