Wonder Woman Movie Sets Box Office Record, As Top 10 Movies At The US Box Office Revealed
Wonder Woman blasts off to more than $100 million in the US.
The latest US box office figures have come in, showing that Wonder Woman ruled the weekend, bringing in $100.5 million across the country for the Friday-Sunday period.
As EW reports, that's good for the highest US opening for a female director in history. Patty Jenkins passes Sam Taylor-Johnson ($85.1 million; Fifty Shades of Grey), Catherine Hardwicke ($69.6 million; Twilight), and Elizabeth Banks ($69.2 million; Pitch Perfect 2).
Internationally, Wonder Woman brought in $122.5 million for the weekend, boosting its global haul to $223 million after just one weekend.
Wonder Woman's US opening numbers are big, but they are still below other recent DC Extended Universe films such as Suicide Squad ($133.7 million) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166 million).
Rounding out the top five movies at the US box office this weekend were Captain Underpants ($23.5 million), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ($21.6 million), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($9.7 million), and Baywatch ($8.5 million).
The full June 2-4 US box office estimates follow below, as compiled by EW.
US Box Office June 2-4 Estimates
- Wonder Woman – $100.5 million
- Captain Underpants – $23.5 million
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – $21.6 million
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $9.7 million
- Baywatch – $8.5 million
- Alien: Covenant – $4 million
- Everything, Everything – $3.3 million
- Snatched – $1.3 million
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul – $1.2 million
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – $1.17 million
Join the conversation