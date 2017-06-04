Wonder Woman Movie Sets Box Office Record, As Top 10 Movies At The US Box Office Revealed

The latest US box office figures have come in, showing that Wonder Woman ruled the weekend, bringing in $100.5 million across the country for the Friday-Sunday period.

As EW reports, that's good for the highest US opening for a female director in history. Patty Jenkins passes Sam Taylor-Johnson ($85.1 million; Fifty Shades of Grey), Catherine Hardwicke ($69.6 million; Twilight), and Elizabeth Banks ($69.2 million; Pitch Perfect 2).

Internationally, Wonder Woman brought in $122.5 million for the weekend, boosting its global haul to $223 million after just one weekend.

Wonder Woman's US opening numbers are big, but they are still below other recent DC Extended Universe films such as Suicide Squad ($133.7 million) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166 million).

Rounding out the top five movies at the US box office this weekend were Captain Underpants ($23.5 million), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ($21.6 million), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($9.7 million), and Baywatch ($8.5 million).

The full June 2-4 US box office estimates follow below, as compiled by EW.

US Box Office June 2-4 Estimates