Wonder Woman Movie Review Roundup

The much-anticipated Wonder Woman movie opens this Friday, and ahead of the premiere, reviews for the Gal Gadot-starring film have arrived.

GameSpot's Wonder Woman review will be posted soon. For now, you can see a roundup of excerpts from reviews below, while you can visit GameSpot sister site Metacritic to see a wider view of the movie's critical reception.

Film: Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman Release Date: June 2

June 2 Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, David Thewlis, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen

Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, David Thewlis, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen Directed By: Patty Jenkins

Patty Jenkins Rating: R

R Runtime: 141 minutes

The Guardian

"It's plagued by the same problems that dragged down previous visits to the DC movie world: over-earnestness, bludgeoning special effects, and a messy, often wildly implausible plot. What promised to be a glass-ceiling-smashing blockbuster actually looks more like a future camp classic." -- Steve Rose [Full review]

Empire

"After a few false starts, the DC Extended Universe has its first truly terrific entry under its belt. About damn time." -- Chris Hewitt [Full review]

IGN

Wonder Woman is leaps and bounds above the other three entries in the DCEU. With a dramatic setting, a few entertaining action scenes, and a strong supporting cast all working together to tell an inspirational Hero's Journey, it more than offsets some occasionally uneven acting on Gadot's part and some shaky technical aspects. The messy third act fight, however, is something that has plagued other superhero movies and is something even Wonder Woman cannot overcome. Overall, Wonder Woman is a win because it successfully tells the story of a woman taking on a war-torn world with the power of love. What's more heroic than that?" -- Joshua Yehl [Full review]

Vox

"The absolutely gorgeous and joyful Wonder Woman--easily the best Warner Bros. superhero film since Nolan put his flair on the cape and cowl--is a major relief. Director Patty Jenkins's fight scenes are masterpieces of motion. Gal Gadot is majestic. Chris Pine is impossibly charming. And Jenkins has created a film that rightfully does justice to its legendary title character." -- Alex Abad-Santos [Full review]

Entertainment Weekly

"The wait is over, folks. The DC movie you've been waiting for has finally arrived." -- Chris Nashawaty [Full review]

Variety

"Like far too many films before it, Wonder Woman offers yet another origin story, but at least it's one we haven't already seen several times onscreen. And perhaps more importantly, it's almost entirely free of the distracting cameos and seeding of future films' plotlines that so often keep modern comic-book films from functioning as satisfying standalone stories." -- Andrew Barker [Full review]