Wonder Woman Lifts A Tank In Latest DC Movie Poster

Wonder Woman is now only a few weeks from release, and a striking new poster from the DC adventure has been released. It shows Wonder Woman doing some heavy lifting on a battlefield--check it out below:

This poster follows the awesome anime-inspired Chinese one that was revealed last week. The movie stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, and Connie Nielsen and hits theaters on June 2.

It was confirmed this week that the movie will not have a post-credit sequence. Producer Charles Roven told CinemaBlend that DC wouldn't include such scenes just for the sake of it. "I'm not going to say we'd never do one," he said. "There was one in Suicide Squad. But I don't think that we want to feel that we're forced to do something just because we didn't in the past."

Early box office predictions suggest that movie will have a solid opening weekend, with a take of at least $65 million in its first three days. While this is well below the openings for previous DC movies Suicide Squad ($133 million) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166 million), it is in line with the debut for such Marvel films as Captain America: The First Avenger and Ant-Man.

Wonder Woman will be the first female-fronted superhero movie from either studio, and while Wonder Woman is an iconic figure, the character only appeared briefly in Dawn of Justice and does not necessarily have the built-in box office appeal of Batman or Superman as yet.

