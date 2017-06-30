Wonder Woman Is Now DC's Biggest Movie In The US

Wonder Woman's record-breaking box office run continues. Earlier this week it was confirmed that the movie is now the most successful film ever made by a female director, and now the movie has become the biggest film so far in DC's Extended Universe at the North American box office.

As reported by Mashable, Wonder Woman has now overtaken Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice to become the studio's top earner in the US. With Thursday's estimated take, it will have crossed the $331 million line, beating Dawn of Justice's $330 million.

As the site notes, what's most impressive about Wonder Woman's success is how quickly it has become DC's biggest domestic earner. Dawn of Justice took 12 weeks to make $330 million, whereas Wonder Woman' has done it in just four. The big difference is the critical and audience reaction to the two films. While Dawn of Justice opened well, the savage reviews it received may have hurt its performance overall, while Wonder Woman has been highly praised by critics.

As previously reported, while Wonder Woman's opening weekend was not as impressive as any of DC's previous three movies--which also include Man of Steel and Suicide Squad--Wonder Woman has experienced relatively little audience drop-off over subsequent weekends. In terms of worldwide box office however, Dawn of Justice remains way ahead, with a massive $873.3 million gross, compared to Wonder Woman's $663.6 million.

In related news, director Patty Jenkins has stated that although there has been talk about her returning to direct the Wonder Woman sequel, she is not confirmed for the job yet. Nevertheless, she did state that she hoped to make the film, and that it will tell an "entirely different story," possibly set in the modern-day.

For more, check out GameSpot's Wonder Woman review.