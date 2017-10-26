Wonder Woman Gets Her Own Justice League Movie Teaser

Another Justice League character teaser has been released. This time, it's Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) being put in the spotlight. Previously, both Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) have been given their own featurettes, giving insight into their roles in the superhero team-up movie.

As for Wonder Woman's role in Justice League, it should be pretty easy to figure out. Gadot explains, "She's this glue to the team. She makes each and everyone one of them feel stronger and capable." After all, this won't be the first time Diana Prince has rallied together a group of guys to take on the forces of evil, as she did it in the Wonder Woman standalone movie. This time, though, the team she's rallying has superpowers--or, when it comes to Batman (Ben Affleck), a bunch of money to throw around.

At the same time, while Diana will rise to the occasion to keep the world safe, there are some aspects of being a world-renowned hero that she simply is not comfortable with. "She grew up isolated from the world of men," Gadot says. "She's super smart, super sophisticated, full of hope. She's the most talented warrior, but at the same time doesn't care for the fame or for the glory."

That said, when it comes down to it, the woman Gadot described as "warrior of the Amazons, daughter of Zeus, and protector of the world" will not have much a choice when it comes to stepping up as a member of the Justice League. With the movie's villain, Steppenwolf, wanting nothing more than the destruction of the world, they are going to need Wonder Woman.

Justice League is in theaters on November 17. After that, Gadot will return as Diana Prince in the second Wonder Woman film on December 13, 2019.