Wonder Woman Game Teased During The Game Awards From Monolith

The Game Awards packed a surprise announcement for a new game based on one of comics' most iconic characters. Wonder Woman is getting a game from Warner Bros. and Monolith.

So far, all we've seen is a teaser-trailer, which mostly set the tone. It included slow pans across Wonder Woman's costuming and equipment, with some narration about how she can be a hero and a leader. Presumably that means the game will include Queen Hippolyta, as the narrator calls Wonder Woman her daughter.

Monolith had previously worked on another big Warner Bros. property with its Shadow of Mordor duology. Those games were set in the Lord of the Rings universe, with a much darker edge than we tend to see from Wonder Woman's more hopeful tone.

She will fight to unite the warriors of two worlds. You are Wonder Woman. #WonderWoman #WonderWomanGame pic.twitter.com/uQY8xF8wS5 — Warner Bros. Games (@wbgames) December 10, 2021

Meanwhile, another DC Comics game is in the works from Rocksteady. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set in the Arkham universe, and has the eponymous antiheroes attempt to take out the Justice League after they're compromised by Brainiac. As a founding member of the Justice League, we're likely to see Wonder Woman in that game too.