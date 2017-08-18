Wonder Woman Director Set To Receive Record-Breaking Deal For Sequel

There has been much speculation over the past few months about whether Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would return to helm the sequel. It has now been reported that she is close to signing a record-breaking deal with Warner for the job.

According to Deadline, Jenkins is in "final negotiations" to direct Wonder Woman 2. Although the sequel was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July, there has been a delay confirming Jenkins' return while her salary was being agreed to.

While no figure has been revealed, Deadline states that her pay will be in line with other recent superhero movie directors. According to the site's sources, a less established director would expect to earn $1.5 million-$3 million, while someone like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's Zack Snyder might receive as much as $10 million. Whatever Jenkins' salary, it will be the most ever earned by a female director.

There was earlier confusion about whether Jenkins would be back for the next Wonder Woman. Last month, she spoke about her plans for the sequel, leading many to presume that she was confirmed to direct it. She later clarified her comments, stating that she hadn't yet signed on and was "just talking about ideas and hopes."

In July it was also reported that Wonder Woman 2 might be set in the 1980s. Screen Rant stated that the movie will "send Diana against the forces of Soviet Union in the closing days of the Cold War."

In the US, Wonder Woman is DC's most successful movie to date. It made $402.7 million at the American box office, beating last year's Batman v Superman, which grossed $330.3 million.