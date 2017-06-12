Wonder Woman Buries The Mummy To Stay Top Of US Box Office
The weekend's top 10 movies are revealed.
Wonder Woman maintained its position at the top of the US box office this weekend, with The Mummy having to settle for second place. The DC superhero smash made $57.1 million, bringing its US total so far to $205 million.
While Wonder Woman experienced a 45 percent drop in takings from last week, this is actually much better than the 67 percent fall that both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad experienced last year. As Forbes points out, in the past 15 years, only four other movies with budgets over $100 million have experienced second week drops of less than 45 percent. They are Star Wars: The Force Awakens (-39 percent), Spider-Man (-37 percent), Shrek 2 (-33 percent), and The Jungle Book (-40 percent).
Wonder Woman's strong second week forced Universal's supernatural thriller The Mummy into the No.2 slot. The Tom Cruise-starring movie made a disappointing $32.2 million, and was met by largely negative reviews.
However, the film has done much better overseas, making $141.8 million internationally; its $174 million worldwide total is the highest ever opening for a Cruise movie. But while Universal's much-hyped Dark Universe of interconnected monster movies is safe for now, Deadline points out that The Mummy is highly unlikely to have a strong a second weekend around the world.
Rounding out the top five movies at the US box office this weekend were Captain Underpants ($12.3 million), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ($10.7 million), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($6.2 million).
US Box Office June 9-11 (via Box Office Mojo)
1 Wonder Woman $57.1 million
2 The Mummy $32.2 million
3 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie $12.3 million
4 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $10.7 million
5 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $6.2 million
6 It Comes At Night $6.0 million
7 Baywatch $4.6 million
8 Megan Leavey $3.7 million
9 Alien: Covenant $1.8 million
10 Everything. Everything $1.6 million
