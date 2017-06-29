Wonder Woman 2: Patty Jenkins Will Return To Direct

This year's Wonder Woman movie was a big hit critically and commercially, becoming the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman of all time. Now, director Patty Jenkins has confirmed that she's coming back to direct the sequel.

Speaking at an event this week reported by Advocate (via Collider), Jenkins said it was not a foregone conclusion that she would direct the sequel. But then she says she had an epiphany.

"I was like, "Wait a minute. You have the greatest character of all time that you love dearly, with a cast that you love sitting at the palm of your hand at this day and age--you can do whatever you want with them--are you crazy?' And then I suddenly realized, it's not more, it's another movie. It's its own movie. And it's got to be great."

Jenkins teased that the Wonder Woman sequel will tell an "entirely different story," suggesting for a moment that it could be set in modern-day. This isn't the first time Jenkins has talked about Wonder Woman 2; she said earlier that the story will take place in America.

Wonder Woman, which stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, opened earlier this month. By the latest count, it's made more than $663 million worldwide.

For more, check out GameSpot's Wonder Woman review.