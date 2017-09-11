Wonder Woman 2 Officially Bringing Back Its Director With Record-Setting Deal

Given both the critical and commercial success of Wonder Woman, it seemed obvious that the follow-up would bring back its director. Patty Jenkins is now officially signed on to return to the director's chair for the sequel, which was first announced earlier this summer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins has finally closed her deal on the film, which will see her serve as director, co-writer, and producer. Specifics were not shared, but a recent report about her being in final negotiations stated that it was expected to make her the highest paid female director ever. THR describes the negotiations as "unusually lengthy and tough," noting that her original deal covered only a single movie. Talks began after Wonder Woman's strong opening weekend and only recently wrapped up. She will indeed set the record for a female director, earning what THR says is in the $7-9 million range in addition to some portion of the backend.

Until now, it was not a certainty that Jenkins would indeed return, though you could be forgiven for thinking so, given her comments in June. At an event, she described her thought process in considering a return for a sequel, seemingly confirming that she would be back. She said at the time, "I was like, 'Wait a minute. You have the greatest character of all time that you love dearly, with a cast that you love sitting at the palm of your hand at this day and age--you can do whatever you want with them--are you crazy?' And then I suddenly realized, it's not more, it's another movie. It's its own movie. And it's got to be great."

Warner Bros. officially announced a Wonder Woman sequel in July, with star Gal Gadot coming back to play the titular character once again. It's slated for release on December 13, 2019, and it might be set in the 1980s.