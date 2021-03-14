Wombo Users Are Making Video Game Characters Sing, And It's Scary

The new AI-powered lip sync app Wombo allows you to make basically anyone--living or dead--sing whatever you want. Historical figures and politicians are popular choices, as all you need is a fairly clear picture, but some users are making video game characters rock out, too.

Wombo doesn't just make the photo subject's mouth move. Instead, the person appears to be actually moving around in their environment, with heads bobbing and shoulders grooving from side to side. As you can see in this example from Destiny in which Zavala sings Rick Astley's classic "Never Gonna Give You Up," the results are terrifying.

i'm livid that this actually worked lmao pic.twitter.com/rzoIidaytu — lady efriyeet (@miffracks) March 10, 2021

Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic got in on the fun with its own video, having the character Vendi belt out "I Will Survive."

Twitter user Valde took Max Payne and made him sing Michael Jackson's "Thriller." This one is weird for a number of reasons, including that Payne's character model was based on real person Sam Lake, a writer and director at Remedy Entertainment.

There's this one that uses the classic Euro-dance song "Everytime We Touch" with the Shocked Pikachu meme. It shows Pikachu's teeth and is objectively terrifying.

I’d like to contribute to the WOMBO game pic.twitter.com/uQn28EGX4G — kaleid 💛💛 (@chatterbarks) March 10, 2021

Others stuck to what they do best, including the world's biggest Funky Kong Fan. They used a viral Fortnite song called "Chug Jug With You" to serve as Funky's jams. It's not as surf rock-influenced as what we expect from him, but the song is, admittedly, a bop.

Okay fine I made a funky kong wombo pic.twitter.com/mcfs7q6Bkk — #1 FUNKY KONG FAN NO QUESTION (@FunkyKongsJorts) March 12, 2021

You can try out Wombo here to make your own monstrosities. Just make sure you stick to fictional characters, as your relatives will probably be upset to see themselves lip syncing to "Break Stuff."