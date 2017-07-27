Wolfenstein Two Pack Includes New Order, Old Blood, And A New Colossus Discount

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is launching this fall, but if you haven't had a chance to check out the first game yet, Bethesda just announced a great bundle. Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack, as it's called, includes The New Order and its expansion, The Old Blood.

The bundle is coming on August 22, and it'll cost $30. If you buy it, you'll also get a $10 mail-in rebate for The New Colossus. At the moment, it's unclear how this rebate works and if you'll be able to stack it with other deals, such as the Amazon Prime discount on new games.

In any case, getting two great games and a coupon for a new one all for $30 is a pretty good deal. The New Order came out in 2014 and received an 8/10 from GameSpot; The Old Blood, on the other hand, contains a full story campaign and expands on The New Order's world.

The pack will only be available in North America, and it's coming for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, meanwhile, launches on October 27. We were just recently able to go hands on with an extended demo of the game and came away impressed--check out our full preview here.