Wolfenstein: The New Order is free on the Epic Games Store until June 9 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The New Order is the third mystery freebie featured during Epic's massive Mega Sale. BioShock: The Collection was free last week, and Borderlands 3 was up for grabs two weeks ago. Once you add Wolfenstein to your Epic library, it's yours to keep forever. Another mystery free game will be available starting June 9.

Whether intentional or not, all three mystery games so far have been first-person shooters--and highly rated ones at that. While Wolfenstein: The New Order isn't exactly a recent AAA title--it launched back in 2014--it holds up remarkably well today and remains one of the better FPS games of the past decade from a story perspective.

Wolfenstein: The New Order tells a nightmare alternate history where Nazi Germany won World War II. It stars B.J. Blazkowicz, a US Special Forces Captain who gets seriously injured in 1946 and becomes lucid nearly 15 years later, with the world an entirely different place. B.J. and a ragtag team of resistance soldiers go on a 16-mission campaign to dismantle the Nazi regime.

The New Order features memorable characters, great gunplay, interesting stealth sections, and stellar level design. it earned an 8/10 in our Wolfenstein: The New Order review.

If you enjoy The New Order, you should definitely check out the direct sequel, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. There are also multiple smaller-scale games and spin-offs to check out: The Old Blood, Youngblood, and Cyberpilot (VR).