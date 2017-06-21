Wolfenstein Dev Sees Series As Trilogy, Talks Mecha-Hitler

One of the big announcements from E3 2017 was that a new Wolfenstein game is in development. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is the follow-up to The New Order, and it takes main character BJ Blazkowicz to a Nazi-occupied United States. According to creative director Jens Matthies, this may not be the last game in the modern Wolfenstein series--and Mecha-Hitler may one day return to the games.

Appearing on Giant Bomb's E3 live show, Matthies fielded a question about Mecha-Hitler, the imposing, robotic Nazi leader from some of the original Wolfenstein games. To answer, he revealed that developer Machine Games has hoped that the new Wolfenstein series would be three parts--hinting at a possible reemergence of the antagonist later on.

"We always envisioned this as a trilogy," he said. "If we get to make the third one--once we introduce Mecha-Hitler, you can't go up from there."

Matthies' statement should be taken with a grain of salt, and he tempers expectations himself. There's no third game in development yet, and publisher Bethesda would have to greenlight it first, presumably based on how The New Colossus performs. But it's exciting nonetheless to envision a modern, high-fidelity Mecha-Hitler appearing in a later Wolfenstein game. Also worth noting is that Matthies and Machine Games are seemingly not counting The Old Blood, a standalone expansion to The New Order, as one of the entries in the trilogy.

The New Colossus launches on October 27 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. We learned a lot about it at E3, like the fact that it has a submarine hub. You can also check out our breakdown of the reveal trailer here.