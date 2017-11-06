Wolfenstein 2's Big New Update Out Now, See The Patch Notes

A big new patch for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus has arrived, adding the previously announced Xbox One X support, fixing bugs on PC, and adding new content to all platforms.

Starting with the new content, people who pre-ordered Wolfenstein II or picked up the Season Pass can now play the Freedom Chronicles Episode Zero. This adds new characters Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant, and Gerald Wilkins, with the story following their "fight for freedom in the American Territories." New "unique abilities" and more weapons are included in the Freedom Chronicles Episode Zero expansion.

As for the Xbox One X support, the update lets Wolfenstein II run at 4K resolution if you have a supported TV or monitor. It also adds dynamic resolution scaling.

Also new in today's update is what's called the Vault. This lets you fight Nazis in 10 new "combat simulations," though you must have reached Chapter 2 to get it. The Vault has leaderboards, so you can compete with friends.

As for the bug fixes, these are all for the PC version. Players can expect better stability on Nvidia 10-series GPUs, while Async compute has been turned off temporarily until a driver fix is delivered. Additionally, there are unspecified "skybox fixes," while the problem with the "zoomed-in brightness menu" on 4K monitors is fixed.

You can see the full patch notes below, as written by Bethesda and published on their website.

Wolfenstein II November 6 Patch Notes:

Freedom Chronicles Episode Zero

Available for pre-order customers and Season Pass holders who redeemed codes

Xbox One X Support

Supports 4K resolution

Dynamic resolution scaling

Vault Unlocked!

10 new combat simulations playable from the Main Menu or in Evas Hammer

Requires progression to Chapter 2

o Requires progression to Chapter 2 Leaderboard functionality

o Compete with your friends for the highest score!

PC Fixes