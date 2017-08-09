Wolfenstein 2 Trailer Is More Chocolate Than Gameplay

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus has received a new trailer--but it's a little different from most video game trailers. Instead of concentrating on new guns, new enemy types or the array of locations you'll fight in, the majority of the trailer highlights a naughty child, seemingly acting in a wartime comedy show. Some gameplay does emerge towards the end however--take a look above.

Wolfenstein II's E3 reveal was similar--it aped TV footage from decades gone by in the form of mock game shows, ads, and cartoons, before showing gameplay footage later on. It's certainly a change from the usual affair of Big Dudes With Guns, that's for sure.

In other Wolfenstein news, publisher Bethesda has announced a double pack containing both the 2014 reboot, The New Order, and its standalone expansion, The Old Blood. The bundle is coming on August 22, costing US $30. The company also revealed The New Colossus's DLC plan and season pass just last month: the shooter will receive four expansions, together costing US $25 / £18 / AU $35.

We recently got our hands on the shooter, and we think it makes the most of its American setting. For more, check out 24 minutes of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus gameplay. The game is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 27.