Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Will Have A 184-Page Art Book

Publishing company Dark Horse today announced a new art book for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Produced in partnership with Bethesda and Machine Games, the book is described as a "comprehensive behind-the-scenes companion" to the game.

The 184-page hardcover book will contain concept art, production material, and commentary from the developers of The New Colossus. It launches on November 7, priced at $40 (the game itself comes out on October 27). You can pre-order it on Amazon or through your local comic book store (via Polygon).

The New Colossus is on the way to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A sequel to The New Order, the game puts players once again in the role of B.J. Blazkowicz as he bands together with some new and familiar faces to overthrow the Nazi regime in America. We have a complete breakdown of the game's debut trailer to give you a better look at what you can expect from the bloody and bizarre new title.

A follow-up to The New Colossus could happen, as Machine Games has said it sees the series as a trilogy. For now, you can check out all of GameSpot's previous coverage of The New Colossus here.