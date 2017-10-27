Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Tips, Beginner's And Perks Guides, And Easter Eggs

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus brings B.J. Blazkowicz back to America. After winning World War II and attaining global domination, the Nazis have sunk their hooks into American life, and it's up to "Killer-Billy" and the resistance to fight back and retake their country. To help you better equip yourself with the know-how and grit to survive, we've compiled all of our in-depth guides below.

Be sure to check out our full review of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, which is out now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Also, we have a 10 Things We Wished We Knew guide before starting your Nazi-killing campaign. For more info on the sequel, head over to our guide on everything you need to know about the game, and along with our video on the History of Wolfenstein.

The Beginner's Guide

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is a no-nonsense narrative-driven first-person shooter focusing on mowing down as many Nazis as possible. Between stealth, perks, dual wielding, and ax throwing, there's a lot to think about when entering a hostile environment. There's also plenty of collectables and activities to accomplish between missions aboard the Evas Hammer Resistance, the main base of the Resistance. To help you better your chances of survival in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, we've compiled 10 essential beginner's tips to follow.

10 Things We Wish We Knew Before Starting

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus does a great job of explaining its game mechanics thanks to a simple tutorial system. While these introductions explain basics like movement, stealth, and combat, there are still some things that would be good to know when starting a new game. What difficulty should you choose? Is it worth searching every inch of every level to find all of the game's collectables? And how does that early story choice affect your game going forward? The answers to these questions and more can all be found in this list of 10 things we wish we knew before starting Wolfenstein II.

The Best Perks And Upgrades

There are a number of violent and grotesque ways to dispatch the Nazi hordes in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. But to do so efficiently, you'll need to learn the best perks and resources to have at your disposal. Perks in Wolfenstein are entirely dependent on how you play. As you complete certain objectives, like headshot kills, you'll automatically unlock perks that support one of three playstyles: Stealth, Mayhem, and Tactical. Weapon upgrades, on the other hand, are deliberate choices you can make when using upgrade parts, which you can find scattered around various levels and Eva's Hammer.

The "Classic" Wolfstone 3D Easter Egg

In Wolfenstein: The New Order, there was a clever homage to the original Wolfenstein game that played out in one of Blazkowicz's dreams. It wasn't the easiest thing to find, but after interacting with B.J.'s bed, you would be transported to Wolfenstein's former pixelated greatness for a quick level. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus has a similar easter egg, but with an odd and subtle twist to it.