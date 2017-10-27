Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Review Roundup

One of the many major game releases arriving today is Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, the newest entry in the long-running franchise. Set immediately after the events of 2014's installment, The New Order, Colossus sees protagonist BJ Blazkowicz return to liberate America from control of the Nazis.

Despite all the other notable titles out this week, The New Colossus is not a game to miss. GameSpot critic Kallie Plagge awarded it a 9/10 in our Wolfenstein II: The New Order review and said, "[D]espite some heavy-handed moments that feel like missteps in its message, satisfying Nazi-killing action bolsters its completely bonkers storyline in a way that only Wolfenstein can achieve."

Other reviews have begun appearing online as well, and critics agree that Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is one of the best games in a year that has been packed with exceptional releases. We've collected a sample of other reviews below; for a wider look at what critics think of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, be sure to visit GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Game: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Developer: MachineGames

MachineGames Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch (2018)

PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch (2018) Release date: October 27

October 27 Price: $60 / £50

GameSpot -- 9/10

"The New Colossus never lets you forget who and why you're fighting. Nazi brutality is on full display, from the blown-out, irradiated remains of Manhattan to each of the resistance members, who all carry mental scars if not physical ones. You're never given a chance between cutscenes, missions, and even downtime on the U-boat to lose sight of the Reich's cruelty. Wolfenstein's tense gameplay elevates this further by giving you the power to truly resist--and come out of each battle ready for another fight." -- Kallie Plagge [Full review]

Polygon -- 9/10

"B.J. is comfortable killing thousands upon thousands of his enemies if they stand between him and a bit of peace. But killing isn't all that Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus offers. It's the rare first-person shooter that explores the first time its hero pulled a trigger; it's the rare first-person shooter that is comfortable connecting with the primal, untamed parts of your brain while celebrating just how f*****g good it feels to lay out a Nazi." -- Ben Kuchera [Full review]

US Gamer -- 4.5/5

"Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus builds on the first game, making for another superb linear first-person shooter campaign. It's an empowering journey that BJ goes on--rising from his near death experience from The New Order to be stronger than ever, befriending others who are just as tough and ready to take back what the Nazis stole from them: their country." -- Caty McCarthy [Full review]

Game Informer -- 9.75/10

"When I finished my playthrough, I sat watching the credits roll with a huge grin on my face, quite convinced I hadn't played a better first-person shooter in years. I'll keep coming back for a long time thanks to bountiful epilogue missions, plus an alternate-timeline playthrough that grants access to another side character, scenes, and weapons. But these things are just gravy. On its own merits the campaign is unbeatable, packed to the gills with unforgettable story moments and fantastic combat sequences. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is a bold game that rages and soars, deftly balancing pulp sci-fi with deadly seriousness, and one that should not be missed by anyone interested in the power of storytelling in video games." -- Javy Gwaltney [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- Review-in-Progress

"In all, I'm having a blast, but while Wolfenstein 2 has delivered some of the highest highs in modern FPS, so it has delivered a handful of real lows. It has also served up some of the most shocking moments too, getting creative with both characters and pacing in ways that few other games would dare to even think about. For this devil may care spirit, it deserves high praise. And for its commitment to creativity and doing things its own way it also deserves to be finished properly before I can deliver definitive comment on how this crazy, loveable, sickening, and hilarious shooter all ties together." -- Andy Hartup [Full impressions]