Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus PC Requirements And Recommended Specs Revealed

Today, Bethesda unveiled the required and recommended hardware specifications for the PC version of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. In addition, many of the graphics options were revealed, which includes an FOV slider, ultrawide monitor support, an uncapped framerate, and multiple colorblind modes.

Minimum Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX-8350 or better

Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX-8350 or better GPU: Nvidia GTX 770 4GB / AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better

Nvidia GTX 770 4GB / AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better RAM: 8 GB

8 GB OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit)

Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit) Storage: 55GB

Recommended Specs:

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 / AMD FX-9370 or better

Intel Core i7-4770 / AMD FX-9370 or better GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB or better

Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB or better RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit)

Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit) Storage: 55GB

Bethesda also makes note of additional requirements such as Steam and broadband internet for activation and installation of the game. And if you happen to use the Windows 8.1 operating system, new AMD GPU drivers will not work.

As far as specific options in the graphics settings menu, you'll have plenty of customization. Three colorblind modes are available: protanopia, deuteranopia, tritanopia. The field of view (FOV) slider will range from 70 to 120, and the game will properly support the ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio (as well as standard 16:9, 16:10, and even 4:3). There are four anti-aliasing options to choose from: TAA, FXAA, SMAA, and TSSAA--check out how these different anti-aliasing techniques work for more information.

As for the more granular advanced options, these are the visuals you can tinker with:

Lights

Shadows

Directional Occlusion

Reflections

Decals

Motion Blur

Image Streaming

Volumetric Quality

Decal Filtering

Deferred Rendering

Chromatic Aberration

Depth of Field

Resolution Scaling

The game was built with the Vulkan graphics API, which was a precedent set with the support in last year's Doom; Bethesda specifically calls out AMD's RX Vega video cards as optimized for Wolfenstein II and the Vulkan API, but we'll see how the latest hardware runs the game once it's released.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus launches on October 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also come out for the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2018. For everything else you need to know about this upcoming first-person shooter, be sure to check out our roundup of Wolfenstein II features and videos.