Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Listed On Amazon

Amazon Germany has listed Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, seemingly confirming long-running rumors that MachineGames is developing a sequel to Wolfenstein: The New Order.

Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC versions of the game appeared on the retailer's website, with an October 27 release date. The listings were all taken down, but not before screenshots were taken and posted on NeoGAF.

Although Wolfenstein publisher Bethesda hasn't officially announced the game, it has teased it on numerous occasions. In February, for example, marketing executive Pete Hines said "MachineGames has been hard at work on something" that is "f**king bananas."

A mock cmd.exe screen flashed on-screen during Bethesda's E3 2016 briefing that showed an unknown property called "The New Colossus," with a release date listed as only **-**-**.

"New Colossus" may refer to a sonnet by Emma Lazarus, which, in addition to appearing on the base of the Statue of Liberty, was also recited by Wolfenstein protagonist BJ Blazkowicz at the end of The New Order.

In September 2015, Alicja Bachleda-Curus, who played Anya Oliwa in The New Order, said she's working on a "second one" that could launch in 2017. In October last year, B.J. Blazkowicz voice actor Brian Bloom strongly suggested that a new Wolfenstein game is on the way.

Bethesda is expected to announce its new games during its E3 press conference on June 11 at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET / 5 AM GMT. GameSpot will be at hand to provide all the latest news as it breaks.